Skip to main content
Dorn returns to NC State

Dorn returns to NC State

Torin Dorn Jr. returns to NC State as a graduate manager.

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Torin Dorn Jr. returns to NC State as a graduate manager.

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that former Pack standout Torin Dorn has joined the program as a graduate manager.

“I’m excited to have Torin join our staff,” Keatts said. “He had a great career at NC State and was instrumental to my first two teams here. He’s intelligent, driven and I think he’ll be great at relating to the players in the program and helping them reach new heights.”

Dorn was a three-year lettermen at NC State from 2016-19 and finished his career with 1,267 points, 616 rebounds and 118 assists in 101 games with the Pack.

He averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in his first season with the Pack.

In 2017-18, Dorn started 32 of 33 games and upped his averages to 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to help lead Keatts’ first NC State team to the NCAA Tournament.

As a senior in 2018-19, Dorn started 35 of 36 games, averaged 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as the Pack won 24 games.

After graduating from NC State, Dorn played in the Polish Basketball League and the Czech National Basketball League.

USATSI_12113638
Basketball

Dorn returns to NC State

By NC State Athletic Communications1 minute ago
USATSI_17593190
Basketball

Terquavion Smith: A Focal Point for Building

By Rob McLamb13 hours ago
Elissa Cunane dribble
Basketball

Cunane signs hardship deal with Lynx

By All-Wolfpack Staff23 hours ago
USATSI_17569834
Basketball

Smith returning to NC State

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 31, 2022
USATSI_7308962
Sports

Pack denied NCAA berth

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 30, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_05.08.22_1b-184
Sports

Pack falls to Heels in final

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 30, 2022
IMG_0076
Sports

NC State bests Pitt to advance to final

By Rob McLambMay 28, 2022
H08A2012
Sports

Pack and Panthers to battle Saturday

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 27, 2022
Wolfpack fans cheer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

ACC announces football game times and networks

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 26, 2022