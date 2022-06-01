Dorn returns to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that former Pack standout Torin Dorn has joined the program as a graduate manager.

“I’m excited to have Torin join our staff,” Keatts said. “He had a great career at NC State and was instrumental to my first two teams here. He’s intelligent, driven and I think he’ll be great at relating to the players in the program and helping them reach new heights.”

Dorn was a three-year lettermen at NC State from 2016-19 and finished his career with 1,267 points, 616 rebounds and 118 assists in 101 games with the Pack.

He averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in his first season with the Pack.

In 2017-18, Dorn started 32 of 33 games and upped his averages to 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to help lead Keatts’ first NC State team to the NCAA Tournament.

As a senior in 2018-19, Dorn started 35 of 36 games, averaged 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as the Pack won 24 games.

After graduating from NC State, Dorn played in the Polish Basketball League and the Czech National Basketball League.