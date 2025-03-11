Ex-NC State Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal Again
LJ Thomas began his college career in the NC State basketball program. But between his two years in Raleigh under Kevin Keatts' command, the 6-foot-2 guard received only 8.9 minutes per game off the bench across his 42 outings, averaging 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds.
Now, after seemingly boosting his stock considerably this season as a member of the Austin Peay starting backcourt, the former three-star prospect out of Bull City Prep in Durham, N.C., is entering the transfer portal once again, On3's Joe Tipton first reported on Monday night.
As a junior, Thomas tallied 20-plus points 10 times for the Governors (14-19, 8-10 ASUN), whose season came to an end at the hands of North Alabama in the conference tournament quarterfinals last week.
He posted averages of 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and only 1.9 turnovers in his 31.2 minutes per contest, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 80.0 percent at the charity stripe.
LJ Thomas will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he decides to suit up next.
