Inbound NC State Basketball Talent Officially Withdraws From NBA Draft
When one-year Florida State forward Jerry Deng announced his commitment to the NC State basketball program last month, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound four-star was also an early NBA Draft entrant. But as expected due to his absence from big boards, he has now withdrawn from the process of gauging his stock as a professional, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported last week.
As a sophomore for the Seminoles last season following one year at Hampton, Deng averaged only 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per outing off the bench. However, he proved potent from 3-point land, shooting 37.0 percent on 3.8 attempts beyond the arc per game.
The 20-year-old Jerry Deng, a former three-star prep from Georgia now stacking up at No. 274 overall in this year's portal, is one of seven transfers committed to first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack.
Collectively, the NC State portal prizes rank No. 12 in the country, an impressive feat by the coaches in Raleigh, especially when considering they've been on the job for just over two months.
