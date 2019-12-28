WolfpackMaven
Future Wolfpack stars at John Wall Invitational

Brett Friedlander

Three members of NC State's 2020 basketball recruiting class are will be in action on Saturday at the prestigious John Wall Invitational in Raleigh.

Power forward Nick Farrar will lead Apex Friendship against host Broughton High School at 11 a.m. while the duo of win Josh Hall and guard Shakeel Moore of Moravian Prep will play against Hillcrest Prep of Arizona and star big man Makur Maker at 5:15.

The games will be played at Broughton High School.

Farrar got off to a productive start in the tournament by scoring 35 points in a 70-64 loss to undefeated Patrick School of New Jersey on Friday. He went 11 of 17 from the floor (5 of 6 from 3-point range) with four rebounds.

Hall also had a big game in leading Moravian to a 58-53 win against Kinston on Thursday, finishing with 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds. Teammate (and future teammate) Moore added 10 points, five assists and two steals in the victory.

Check back later for updates on how the Wolfpack recruits do in today's games.

