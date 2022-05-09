Johnson leaves NC State

NC State will look to replace an assistant coach for the third time since the end of the 2021-22 campaign as James Johnson will not be returning to the Wolfpack.

Johnson joins Roy Roberson and Mike Summey, who were both jettisoned by head coach Kevin Keatts following NC State finishing 11-21 last season. They have been replaced by Kareem Richardson and Levi Watkins.

Keatts and Johnson were teammates at Ferrum College in Lynchburg, Virginia during the early 1990s.

Prior to arriving at NC State, Johnson had an extensive coaching career including a stint as head coach at Virginia Tech where he posted a 22-41 record in two seasons (2012-14).

Johnson has also been an assistant at several other schools, including Clemson and Miami.

