Skip to main content
Keatts Excited for 2022-23 Season

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Keatts Excited for 2022-23 Season

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts spoke to the media and is excited for the upcoming season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts spoke to the media and is excited about the upcoming season.

 Click the link in the video player to hear what Keatts had to say!

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_17671758
Basketball

Keatts Excited for 2022-23 Season

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19110818
Football

NC State finishes nonconference play undefeated

By Nicholas Schnittker
Drake Thomas INT vs WV
Football

Postgame: Drake Thomas Discusses NC State's 41-10 win over UConn

By Nicholas Schnittker
Doeren Zoom
Football

Postgame: Dave Doeren Talks NC State's Win Over UConn

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110745
Football

Postgame: Devin Carter Discusses NC State's win over UConn

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110818
Football

Photos: NC State 41, UConn 10

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110683
Football

Final Box Score: NC State 41, UConn 10

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19110745
Football

End of 3rd Quarter Box Score: NC State 38, UConn 3

By Nicholas Schnittker
print-1
Football

Halftime Box Score: NC State 31, UConn 3

By Nicholas Schnittker