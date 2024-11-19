Kevin Keatts Provides Two NC State Basketball Injury Updates
NC State basketball was without the services of three players on Monday night. Even so, the Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0 ACC) delivered an impressive performance, particularly on the defensive end, in its 72-49 home victory over the Colgate Raiders (1-3, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Lenovo Center.
Judging by Kevin Keatts' comments last week, one of those injured Wolfpack, redshirt junior guard Mike James (knee), might not be available until December.
As for the other two, following the win over Colgate, Keatts did not give specific timelines for the return of NC State basketball freshman guard Trey Parker (wrist) and junior forward Ismael Diouf (elbow).
However, Keatts explained to the media that both injuries amount to "deep bone bruises" that shouldn't keep either out of commission too long:
"With Trey, we had an MRI, and it came back negative. But he's incredibly sore. He took a nasty fall [in the home win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday night]. And so, it's gonna be day by day.
"Ish is same situation. And his was in practice: his elbow.
"So, both of those guys will be day by day. I have no idea when they're coming back. We're just trying to treat them. But it's nothing, I hope, that will keep them out for a long time. But they got some deep bone bruises — is what I would call it."
The Wolfpack's next outing is against the visiting William & Mary Tribe (3-3, 0-0 Colonial Athletic) at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).
ALSO READ: Former NC State Star Stuck Without Home in NBA
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more on the 2024-25 NC State basketball team and other Wolfpack news.