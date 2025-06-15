All Wolfpack

Latest NC State Basketball Target Transferring to Prep Academy

The NC State basketball coaches are now in the mix for a budding 2026 prospect in Charlotte native Tarris Bouie.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Four-star combo guard Tarris Bouie, set to transfer from Julius Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C., to SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year, is now officially on the 2026 NC State basketball recruiting wishlist.

Bouie, a grassroots standout this spring who has attracted several new high-major suitors in recent months, announced his offer from first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade via the following social media post on Saturday afternoon:

The 6-foot-6, 170-pound smooth talent currently checks in at No. 74 overall, No. 12 among shooting guards, and No. 4 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Bouie's overall ranking marks an 11-spot jump from where he debuted in September, and chances are he's on tap for another bump in the coming months.

In addition to the NC State basketball program, his offer sheet includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Missouri, Wake Forest, Marquette, and Ole Miss, plus several mid-major suitors. Moreover, Tarris Bouie revealed an offer from the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, just a few hours after he advertised his offer from Will Wade's Wolfpack.

Matt Giles
