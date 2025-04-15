NC State Basketball Advances Another Step for Overlooked Guard
Last week, Will Wade and his NC State basketball staff began expressing interest in a talented transfer from the Division II level. Now, just under a week since reports of that initial contact, former Lincoln Memorial guard is in Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: NC State Coaches Contact Intriguing Transfer Center Duke Brennan
On Monday, 247Sports’ Dushawn London noted that Enis' NC State basketball tour marks his first visit with a Division I program since he checked out the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this month.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound bucket-getter, Enis spent two seasons at Lincoln Memorial, where he excelled en route to winning South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year honors before averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as a sophomore, shooting 41.1 percent from downtown.
Enis has also completed Zoom calls with several other suitors, including DePaul, Iowa, South Florida, and West Virginia.
The Wolfpack has already secured three backcourt pieces from this year’s transfer portal. However, Wade and his crew have plenty of room still available on their 2025-26 roster.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason updates and other Wolfpack news.