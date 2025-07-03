All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Alum Gets New Coaching Job in Raleigh

Former NC State basketball player and assistant Levi Watkins is ready to lead a high school program.

NC State basketball forward Levi Watkins
NC State basketball forward Levi Watkins / Grant Halverson-Imagn Images
After Levi Watkins helped the NC State basketball program reach the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons as a player, the 6-foot-7 forward remained at the school to begin his coaching career in 2005.

Now, a few months after his second stint on the Wolfpack staff came to an end via the transition from the Kevin Keatts era to Will Wade's first season at the helm, Watkins has again decided to stay put in Raleigh.

This time, though, the 42-year-old is taking on the role of head coach at the prep level.

St. David's School, located inside the Raleigh Beltline just a few miles north of Watkins' former office at NC State, announced the Wolfpack product as its next boys' basketball head coach this week in a press release.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Levi Watkins to the St. David's community," St. David's athletic director Joey Menendez said. "His extensive experience at the highest levels of collegiate basketball, combined with his deep commitment to mentoring young men, makes him the ideal coach to lead our entire boys' basketball program into its next chapter."

