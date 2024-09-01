All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball: Clips From First 2024-25 Practice in PNC Arena

The 2024-25 NC State basketball team is now putting in work for what has the chance to be another thrilling Wolfpack campaign.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor
NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Completed roster. Check. First team meeting. Check. And now that the NC State basketball players are settled in and gearing up to build on the ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance that last season's squad miraculously achieved, it's time for the Wolfpack to get accustomed to playing in PNC Arena as a unit.

ALSO READ: NC State Lands Inside Expert's Preseason Top 45

So, this past week, the group gathered together for the first 2024-25 practice on their home floor.

"It feels good being home," Jayden Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior guard who averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing for the 2023-24 Wolfpack, says in the following video, which includes a couple of brief comments by the players and a few highlights from the practice. "It feels good, feels good."

As for the newcomers, it appears they enjoyed soaking up the PNC Arena vibes.

"It's nice," Mike James, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt junior who transferred into the NC State basketball program this offseason after averaging 12.6 points and 5.0 boards per game for Louisville last season, notes about the atmosphere in the video. "I got to say, this is nice."

NC State basketball tips off its 2024-25 regular season on Nov. 4 when USC Upstate arrives in PNC Arena. The non-conference slate includes a Final Four rematch against Purdue and a showdown against blueblood Kansas in the Jayhawks' historic Allen Fieldhouse.

More NC State Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball