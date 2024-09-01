NC State Basketball: Clips From First 2024-25 Practice in PNC Arena
Completed roster. Check. First team meeting. Check. And now that the NC State basketball players are settled in and gearing up to build on the ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance that last season's squad miraculously achieved, it's time for the Wolfpack to get accustomed to playing in PNC Arena as a unit.
So, this past week, the group gathered together for the first 2024-25 practice on their home floor.
"It feels good being home," Jayden Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior guard who averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing for the 2023-24 Wolfpack, says in the following video, which includes a couple of brief comments by the players and a few highlights from the practice. "It feels good, feels good."
As for the newcomers, it appears they enjoyed soaking up the PNC Arena vibes.
"It's nice," Mike James, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt junior who transferred into the NC State basketball program this offseason after averaging 12.6 points and 5.0 boards per game for Louisville last season, notes about the atmosphere in the video. "I got to say, this is nice."
NC State basketball tips off its 2024-25 regular season on Nov. 4 when USC Upstate arrives in PNC Arena. The non-conference slate includes a Final Four rematch against Purdue and a showdown against blueblood Kansas in the Jayhawks' historic Allen Fieldhouse.