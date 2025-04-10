NC State Basketball on Early Watch for SEC Forward
Just hours after two-year Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson announced his entry in the transfer portal on Wednesday, a report from On3’s Jamie Shaw suggested that first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his Wolfpack recruiters are one of two "schools to watch" in his recruitment.
As for the other early contender for Stevenson, Shaw pointed to NC State's in-state archrival, the UNC Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Stevenson started over half the games he appeared in as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while connecting on 30.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.
At this juncture, with a 2025-26 frontcourt that is pretty much vacant outside of incoming four-star recruit Zymicah Wilkins, the Wolfpack could surely benefit from landing Stevenson in this year’s transfer cycle.
For now, the NC State basketball program boasts commitments from two of Wade's former players for his inaugural transfer class. Both Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, who played for Wade at McNeese State, recently pledged their allegiance to the Wolfpack for the 2025-26 season.
