NC State Basketball Team May Encounter Avenger Duke Alum at Stanford

Jaylen Blakes was on the court when the 2023-24 Blue Devils saw their season end at the hands of the NC State basketball program.

Duke basketball guard Jaylen Blakes versus NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell
Duke basketball guard Jaylen Blakes versus NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Familiar faces highlight the battle in California between Kevin Keatts' reeling NC State basketball squad and Kyle Smith's encouraging debut Stanford Cardinal collection (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

The Wolfpack (9-13, 2-9 ACC), whose active seven-game losing streak is the longest of the Kevin Keatts era, looks to get on the right track in what will be graduate starting guard Michael O'Connell's first time facing the Cardinal since transferring from Stanford prior to State's epic 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking of State's 2023-24 Cinderella team, it knocked off Duke twice en route to winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the Final Four, and Stanford senior starter Jaylen Blakes was a junior guard for those Blue Devils.

Blakes, who spent three seasons as a sparkplug reserve in Durham and, like O'Connell, graduated before transferring across the country, went scoreless and committed three turnovers across his 12 minutes in the Blue Devils' 76-64 Elite Eight loss to the Wolfpack in Dallas.

With that in mind, consider Blakes has been out for revenge when the opportunity presents itself on Stanford's ACC slate.

On Jan. 18 in Chapel Hill, where Blakes had been part of a deflating Duke rivalry loss to UNC in his last trip to the Dean E. Smith Center, the 21-year-old drained the go-ahead bucket in the closing seconds of the Cardinal's thrilling 72-71 road victory over the Tar Heels.

"You know, I still have Duke blood in me," Jaylen Blakes told Duke/UNC/NC State On SI moments after silencing the Tar Heel crowd. "So, it's still GTHC."

There's no word yet on the New Jersey native's status against the program that cut short his 2024 NCAA Tournament journey.

Unfortunately for Blakes, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game as a standout floor general when healthy, he's missed back-to-back outings due to a head injury, coinciding with Stanford's two-game losing streak.

