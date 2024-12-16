All Wolfpack

Recent NC State Basketball Gem Dereon Seabron Elevates Outlook

The NC State basketball pro posted an honest message after matching his season high in the G League.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Dereon Seabron
NC State basketball guard Dereon Seabron / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Two-year NC State basketball guard Dereon Seabron went undrafted in 2022 but spent his first two seasons out of college on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, seeing action in a combined 11 NBA regular season games. The 24-year-old became a free agent in the summer, though, and an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons didn't lead to a roster spot.

So, for the first time in his career, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound Seabron is just a full-time G League player. And his single-digit scoring average across his first 12 outings for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' affiliate, was a discouraging sign for his chances at returning to the NBA at some point this season.

But on Sunday, although his performance came in a 120-112 road loss to the Grand Rapids Gold, Seabron exhibited rediscovered confidence by finding his rhythm to the tune of 22 points, tying the season high he posted over a month ago.

He shot 8-for-14 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 2-for-4 at the charity stripe, adding five rebounds and five assists across his team-high 40 minutes as a starter.

Hours later, signaling a sense of boosted hunger, Seabron provided uplifting words on social media:

Before bolting for the professional ranks following his NC State basketball sophomore campaign, Dereon Seabron earned 2021-22 ACC Most Improved Player and All-ACC Second Team honors. He did so by averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals, albeit for a Wolfpack squad that finished 11-21 overall.

Matt Giles
