NC State Basketball Season Leaders Entering Showdown at Kansas
In its last chance to record a signature win in non-conference action, Kevin Keatts' unranked NC State basketball squad (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is on its way to Lawrence, Kan., to face the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) in their famed Allen Fieldhouse at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The Jayhawks boast a 12-1 lead in the all-time series.
Entering the mega test — the Wolfpack's first game on an opponent's home floor this season — here's how the NC State basketball players stack up statistically through the team's first 10 contests:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 13.0 - Marcus Hill
- 12.5 - Jayden Taylor
- 10.6 - Dontrez Styles
- 9.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 8.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 5.6 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 4.6 - Dontrez Styles
- 4.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 3.3 - Marcus Hill
- 3.1 - Jayden Taylor
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 4.2 - Michael O'Connell
- 1.7 - Marcus Hill
- 1.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.4 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.1 - Trey Parker
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.4 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.3 - Michael O'Connell
- 1.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.6 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.1 - Dontrez Styles
- 0.6 - Jayden Taylor
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 30.0 - Jayden Taylor
- 29.0 - Michael O'Connell
- 26.3 - Marcus Hill
- 24.0 - Dontrez Styles
- 21.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):
- 54.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 53.3 - Marcus Hill
- 50.8 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 50.0 - Breon Pass
- 47.7 - Dontrez Styles
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):
- 47.1 - Breon Pass
- 40.0 - Dennis Parker Jr.
- 37.8 - Dontrez Styles
- 32.0 - Michael O'Connell
- 28.6 - Marcus Hill
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):
- 76.9 - Dontrez Styles
- 74.5 - Jayden Taylor
- 73.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 70.4 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 63.6 - Marcus Hill
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.