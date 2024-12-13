All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Season Leaders Entering Showdown at Kansas

NC State basketball might need several talents to produce above their averages against the Jayhawks.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In its last chance to record a signature win in non-conference action, Kevin Keatts' unranked NC State basketball squad (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is on its way to Lawrence, Kan., to face the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) in their famed Allen Fieldhouse at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The Jayhawks boast a 12-1 lead in the all-time series.

Entering the mega test — the Wolfpack's first game on an opponent's home floor this season — here's how the NC State basketball players stack up statistically through the team's first 10 contests:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 13.0 - Marcus Hill
  • 12.5 - Jayden Taylor
  • 10.6 - Dontrez Styles
  • 9.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 8.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 5.6 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
  • 4.6 - Dontrez Styles
  • 4.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 3.3 - Marcus Hill
  • 3.1 - Jayden Taylor

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 4.2 - Michael O'Connell
  • 1.7 - Marcus Hill
  • 1.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 1.4 - Jayden Taylor
  • 1.1 - Trey Parker

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.4 - Jayden Taylor
  • 1.3 - Michael O'Connell
  • 1.2 - Ben Middlebrooks

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 1.6 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 1.1 - Dontrez Styles
  • 0.6 - Jayden Taylor

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 30.0 - Jayden Taylor
  • 29.0 - Michael O'Connell
  • 26.3 - Marcus Hill
  • 24.0 - Dontrez Styles
  • 21.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):

  • 54.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 53.3 - Marcus Hill
  • 50.8 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
  • 50.0 - Breon Pass
  • 47.7 - Dontrez Styles

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):

  • 47.1 - Breon Pass
  • 40.0 - Dennis Parker Jr.
  • 37.8 - Dontrez Styles
  • 32.0 - Michael O'Connell
  • 28.6 - Marcus Hill

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):

  • 76.9 - Dontrez Styles
  • 74.5 - Jayden Taylor
  • 73.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 70.4 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
  • 63.6 - Marcus Hill

