All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Season Leaders Entering UNC Game

NC State basketball, averaging only 72.5 points, is gearing up to face the Tar Heels, leading the ACC at 84.4 per game.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor
NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

At about the midpoint of the NC State basketball regular season, one positive is the Wolfpack's ability to grind out wins in the Lenovo Center. Outside of the 63-59 loss to Texas in early December, Kevin Keatts and his eighth team in Raleigh have enjoyed a mix of blowouts and gritty victories en route to their 9-1 home record, including one game in Reynolds Coliseum and a 2-0 mark in ACC play.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Gem DJ Burns Enjoys Usage Uptick Overseas

Hubert Davis and his UNC Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC), aiming to post their second three-game winning streak this season, will test the home prowess of the Wolfpack (9-6, 2-2 ACC) when they square off in the Lenovo Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

Ahead of the rivalry bout, here's how the top 2024-25 NC State basketball stat producers stack up through 15 outings:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 12.8 - Marcus Hill
  • 12.2 - Jayden Taylor
  • 9.7 - Dontrez Styles
  • 9.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 8.9 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 5.1 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
  • 4.5 - Dontrez Styles
  • 4.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 3.5 - Marcus Hill
  • 3.0 - Michael O'Connell

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 3.7 - Michael O'Connell
  • 2.3 - Marcus Hill
  • 1.7 - Jayden Taylor
  • 1.3 - Breon Pass
  • 1.1 - Ben Middlebrooks

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.2 - Jayden Taylor
  • 1.1 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 1.1 - Michael O'Connell

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 1.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 1.0 - Dontrez Styles

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 29.4 - Michael O'Connell
  • 28.9 - Jayden Taylor
  • 28.1 - Marcus Hill
  • 23.6 - Dontrez Styles
  • 21.4 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 30 attempts):

  • 52.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
  • 51.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 50.9 - Breon Pass
  • 50.7 - Marcus Hill
  • 44.7 - Jayden Taylor

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):

  • 53.3 - Breon Pass
  • 36.1 - Jayden Taylor
  • 31.6 - Dontrez Styles
  • 31.0 - Michael O'Connell
  • 27.3 - Marcus Hill

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):

  • 77.8 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
  • 72.9 - Jayden Taylor
  • 69.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
  • 69.1 - Marcus Hill
  • 66.7 - Dontrez Styles

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Takes First Step in Getting on Right Track

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball