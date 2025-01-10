NC State Basketball Season Leaders Entering UNC Game
At about the midpoint of the NC State basketball regular season, one positive is the Wolfpack's ability to grind out wins in the Lenovo Center. Outside of the 63-59 loss to Texas in early December, Kevin Keatts and his eighth team in Raleigh have enjoyed a mix of blowouts and gritty victories en route to their 9-1 home record, including one game in Reynolds Coliseum and a 2-0 mark in ACC play.
Hubert Davis and his UNC Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC), aiming to post their second three-game winning streak this season, will test the home prowess of the Wolfpack (9-6, 2-2 ACC) when they square off in the Lenovo Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Ahead of the rivalry bout, here's how the top 2024-25 NC State basketball stat producers stack up through 15 outings:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 12.8 - Marcus Hill
- 12.2 - Jayden Taylor
- 9.7 - Dontrez Styles
- 9.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 8.9 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 5.1 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 4.5 - Dontrez Styles
- 4.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 3.5 - Marcus Hill
- 3.0 - Michael O'Connell
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 3.7 - Michael O'Connell
- 2.3 - Marcus Hill
- 1.7 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.3 - Breon Pass
- 1.1 - Ben Middlebrooks
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.2 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.1 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.1 - Michael O'Connell
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.0 - Dontrez Styles
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 29.4 - Michael O'Connell
- 28.9 - Jayden Taylor
- 28.1 - Marcus Hill
- 23.6 - Dontrez Styles
- 21.4 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 30 attempts):
- 52.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 51.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 50.9 - Breon Pass
- 50.7 - Marcus Hill
- 44.7 - Jayden Taylor
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):
- 53.3 - Breon Pass
- 36.1 - Jayden Taylor
- 31.6 - Dontrez Styles
- 31.0 - Michael O'Connell
- 27.3 - Marcus Hill
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):
- 77.8 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 72.9 - Jayden Taylor
- 69.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 69.1 - Marcus Hill
- 66.7 - Dontrez Styles
