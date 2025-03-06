NC State Basketball Playmaker Confirms Plans for Next Season
NC State basketball bucket-getter Marcus Hill plans to return to Raleigh next season for his final college campaign, the transfer newcomer from Bowling Green told 247Sports' Cory Smith following the Wolfpack's 71-63 home win over the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday night.
Hill received the option to spend another year with State due to a new NCAA eligibility rule implemented in December that permits former junior college talents to play another season.
Entering the victory against the Panthers, keeping the Wolfpack's ACC Tournament hopes intact for the time being, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Marcus Hill was averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.
He tallied 10 points and two rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench on Senior Night, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, 0-for-1 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.
Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad wraps up its regular season when the Wolfpack (12-18, 5-14 ACC) travels to face the Miami Hurricanes (6-24, 2-17 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.