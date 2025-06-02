All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Program Welcomes Top-10 Recruit to Raleigh

The first-year NC State basketball recruiting team isn't shy when it comes to pursuing elite prospects.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wilson High School (S.C.) small forward Josh Leonard hasn't advertised an offer from NC State basketball head coach Will Wade just yet. But neither has any other 2027 prospect, and there's reason to believe Leonard, one of the most heralded talents among rising high school juniors, could soon become one of the first full-fledged Wolfpack targets in the cycle.

ALSO READ: Two-Sport Miami Prep Standout Shows Off NC State Threads

As On3's Joe Tipton reported, Leonard arrived in Raleigh for an unofficial visit with the first-year NC State basketball leader and his staff on Monday.

Leonard, who began attracting Wolfpack attention in this spring's grassroots action, is well-established as a five-star across major recruiting sites. He's already received a half-dozen offers, including two from the ACC in Clemson and Cal.

Now, he checks in at No. 9 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"I'm a player who can fit on any team," the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Josh Leonard recently explained to On3, per Tipton. "I can bring a team together, kind of like a glue guy who can do a lot of things on the court..."

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball