NC State Basketball Program Welcomes Top-10 Recruit to Raleigh
Wilson High School (S.C.) small forward Josh Leonard hasn't advertised an offer from NC State basketball head coach Will Wade just yet. But neither has any other 2027 prospect, and there's reason to believe Leonard, one of the most heralded talents among rising high school juniors, could soon become one of the first full-fledged Wolfpack targets in the cycle.
As On3's Joe Tipton reported, Leonard arrived in Raleigh for an unofficial visit with the first-year NC State basketball leader and his staff on Monday.
Leonard, who began attracting Wolfpack attention in this spring's grassroots action, is well-established as a five-star across major recruiting sites. He's already received a half-dozen offers, including two from the ACC in Clemson and Cal.
Now, he checks in at No. 9 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
"I'm a player who can fit on any team," the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Josh Leonard recently explained to On3, per Tipton. "I can bring a team together, kind of like a glue guy who can do a lot of things on the court..."
