NC State Basketball Stat Leaders Through Resilient 5-0 Start
The competition hasn't been top-shelf. No, that level doesn't arrive until 3 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day (FS1) at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, where the NC State basketball team puts its undefeated mark (5-0, 0-0 ACC) at serious risk in the Wolfpack's 2024 Final Four rematch against the No. 6-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten).
And Kevin Keatts' eight NC State squad didn't display utter dominance in its opening homestand. But all in all, in addition to the record and balanced box scores, highlighting the potential for a deep cast of season-long contributors, the Wolfpack's resiliency in countering opponents' punches has been encouraging.
Here are the NC State basketball stat leaders heading into the crux of the Pack's non-conference slate:
POINTS PER GAME:
13.8 - Jayden Taylor
13.2 - Marcus Hill
11.8 - Ben Middlebrooks
11.6 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
9.4 - Dontrez Styles
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
5.8 - Dontrez Styles
5.4 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
4.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
3.6 - Marcus Hill
3.5 - Dennis Parker Jr.
ASSISTS PER GAME:
4.6 - Michael O'Connell
2.2 - Marcus Hill
1.5 - Trey Parker
1.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
1.4 - Jayden Taylor
STEALS PER GAME:
2.2 - Jayden Taylor
1.6 - Michael O'Connell
1.6 - Ben Middlebrooks
BLOCKS PER GAME:
2.4 - Ben Middlebrooks
1.6 - Dontrez Styles
0.8 - Dennis Parker Jr.
MINUTES PER GAME:
28.6 - Jayden Taylor
25.8 - Michael O'Connell
25.2 - Dontrez Styles
25.2 - Marcus Hill
20.0 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
58.8 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
58.7 - Marcus Hill
56.8 - Ben Middlebrooks
54.5 - Breon Pass
52.9 - Dontrez Styles
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
50.0 - Breon Pass
38.5 - Dontrez Styles
36.4 - Michael O'Connell
25.0 - Trey Parker
20.0 - Jayden Taylor
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
100.0 - Bryce Heard
80.0 - Ben Middlebrooks
77.8 - Jayden Taylor
75.0 - Breon Pass
68.0 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
