NC State Basketball Stat Leaders Through Resilient 5-0 Start

Ten NC State basketball players are now averaging double-digit minutes.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill
NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The competition hasn't been top-shelf. No, that level doesn't arrive until 3 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day (FS1) at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, where the NC State basketball team puts its undefeated mark (5-0, 0-0 ACC) at serious risk in the Wolfpack's 2024 Final Four rematch against the No. 6-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten).

And Kevin Keatts' eight NC State squad didn't display utter dominance in its opening homestand. But all in all, in addition to the record and balanced box scores, highlighting the potential for a deep cast of season-long contributors, the Wolfpack's resiliency in countering opponents' punches has been encouraging.

Here are the NC State basketball stat leaders heading into the crux of the Pack's non-conference slate:

POINTS PER GAME:

13.8 - Jayden Taylor

13.2 - Marcus Hill

11.8 - Ben Middlebrooks

11.6 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

9.4 - Dontrez Styles

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

5.8 - Dontrez Styles

5.4 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

4.4 - Ben Middlebrooks

3.6 - Marcus Hill

3.5 - Dennis Parker Jr.

ASSISTS PER GAME:

4.6 - Michael O'Connell

2.2 - Marcus Hill

1.5 - Trey Parker

1.4 - Ben Middlebrooks

1.4 - Jayden Taylor

STEALS PER GAME:

2.2 - Jayden Taylor

1.6 - Michael O'Connell

1.6 - Ben Middlebrooks

BLOCKS PER GAME:

2.4 - Ben Middlebrooks

1.6 - Dontrez Styles

0.8 - Dennis Parker Jr.

MINUTES PER GAME:

28.6 - Jayden Taylor

25.8 - Michael O'Connell

25.2 - Dontrez Styles

25.2 - Marcus Hill

20.0 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:

58.8 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

58.7 - Marcus Hill

56.8 - Ben Middlebrooks

54.5 - Breon Pass

52.9 - Dontrez Styles

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

50.0 - Breon Pass

38.5 - Dontrez Styles

36.4 - Michael O'Connell

25.0 - Trey Parker

20.0 - Jayden Taylor

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

100.0 - Bryce Heard

80.0 - Ben Middlebrooks

77.8 - Jayden Taylor

75.0 - Breon Pass

68.0 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

