NC State Basketball Suddenly Linked to Promising ACC Big Man
Following a season apiece at Louisville and College of Charleston, James Scott entered the transfer portal just ahead of the deadline this week. And given his North Carolina roots paired with the NC State basketball staff's needs in the post for next season, it's no surprise that the NC State basketball recruiters are already showing significant interest in his services, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.
Scott, who now has two years of eligibility wherever he ends up next, played 35 games for Louisville last season. Those appearances included 31 starting nods.
The 6-foot-11, 220-pound sophomore, a former three-star recruit at E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville, N.C., averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks for the 2024-25 Cardinals. He shot 75.5 percent from the field but only 43.5 percent at the charity stripe.
As a freshman for the Charleston Cougars, Scott posted similar shooting percentages while averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 boards across 35 outings.
First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his assistants have secured three transfer additions, all of the guard or wing variety, in Alyn Breed, Quadir Copeland, and Tre Holloman.
