NC State Basketball Suddenly Surfaces in Projected Top 25

Yet another expert ranks the 2025-26 NC State basketball roster above the Tar Heels.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In the eyes of more and more outlets, Will Wade boasts a ranking-worthy NC State basketball squad for his first season at the helm.

The latest to place the Wolfpack in a projected top 25 is ESPN's Jeff Borzello with updated rankings released this week. Not only does Borzello have NC State debuting at No. 24 in the country, but he also did so by having the program leapfrog its nearby ACC rival, UNC, as the Tar Heels stayed put at No. 25 overall.

NC State sits below only two fellow ACC teams, according to Borzello, in No. 7 Louisville and No. 12 Duke.

Borzello's projected starting lineup for the Wolfpack consists entirely of inbound transfers in former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman, Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux, McNeese State guard Quadir Copeland, Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams, and the latest addition, UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin.

It's now been 13 years — Mark Gottfried's second year as NC State basketball head coach back in 2012-13 — since the Wolfpack began a season in the AP Top 25 Poll.

