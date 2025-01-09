All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Takes First Step in Getting on Right Track

NC State basketball ensured at least a bit of momentum heading into its rivalry clash.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
NC State basketball trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by seven points at halftime on Wednesday night. The Wolfpack climbed back but fell behind by seven again, 63-56, with under four minutes to play.

A loss at home to a Fighting Irish squad that entered the contest with a 7-7 overall record might've deflated NC State after suffering disappointing defeats at Virginia and Wake Forest last week. But the Wolfpack exhibited a refuse-to-lose mentality in crunch time, improving to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in ACC play via a 66-65 victory.

Kevin Keatts' bunch locked in defensively, knocked down a three, capitalized on transition opportunities, drew fouls, and made enough free throws to cap off a 10-2 run and secure the win.

"I mean, it's early," Keatts said about the 2024-25 campaign following the win. "I mean, you get a team, and you're gonna leave out of here tonight, you're either gonna be 1-3 or 2-2 [in conference] — 2-2 sounds a lot better than 1-3. And then you gotta take care of your home and, you know, continue to grow.

"It's gonna be a long season. We still have a lot of opportunities in the ACC. I've been watching games last night, and I was like, 'Man, this league, it's gonna be some great opportunities for some great wins.' But you gotta compete every night.

"And I thought, you know, getting away with a good win tonight was a good start for us."

Keatts and his eighth NC State basketball team look to build on it when they host the rival UNC Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs.

