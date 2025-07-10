NC State Basketball Targets Top-10 Prep Ahead of List Cut
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew are in the mix for Compass Prep (Ariz.) standout Miikka Muurinen, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed this week. The rising senior, planning to announce a top seven in his recruitment on Friday, also picked up an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers this week.
ALSO READ: NC State Enters Fray for Dominican Guard Lucas Morillo
At this time last year, Muurinen stacked up at No. 66 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. It's safe to say he's enjoyed one of the most impressive jumps since, as the 6-foot-10, 185-pound versatile talent now ranks No. 9 among his peers.
He checks in at No. 2 among power forwards and No. 1 in Arizona.
As things stand, Muurinen holds about two dozen offers. His list of suitors includes a few bluebloods, including the Kentucky Wildcats and two of the NC State basketball program's nearby ACC foes in the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels.
Meanwhile, Will Wade and his Wolfpack remain among the contenders for over a dozen other undecided prospects on the 2026 recruiting trail.
NC State is still looking for its first commitment in the cycle.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.