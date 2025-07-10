All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Targets Top-10 Prep Ahead of List Cut

The NC State basketball staff has entered the Miikka Muurinen sweepstakes just in time to potentially advance to the next stage.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball recruiting target Miikka Muurinen
NC State basketball recruiting target Miikka Muurinen / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew are in the mix for Compass Prep (Ariz.) standout Miikka Muurinen, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed this week. The rising senior, planning to announce a top seven in his recruitment on Friday, also picked up an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers this week.

ALSO READ: NC State Enters Fray for Dominican Guard Lucas Morillo

At this time last year, Muurinen stacked up at No. 66 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. It's safe to say he's enjoyed one of the most impressive jumps since, as the 6-foot-10, 185-pound versatile talent now ranks No. 9 among his peers.

He checks in at No. 2 among power forwards and No. 1 in Arizona.

As things stand, Muurinen holds about two dozen offers. His list of suitors includes a few bluebloods, including the Kentucky Wildcats and two of the NC State basketball program's nearby ACC foes in the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels.

Meanwhile, Will Wade and his Wolfpack remain among the contenders for over a dozen other undecided prospects on the 2026 recruiting trail.

NC State is still looking for its first commitment in the cycle.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball