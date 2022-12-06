NC State Fends Off Bulldogs

ATHENS, GA -- Mimi Collins finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in her first start with NC State, while Camille Hobby added 10 points and six boards as the Wolfpack knocked off Georgia, 65-54, at Stegeman Coliseum.

The road victory moves NCSU to 8-1 on the campaign. The Bulldogs fall to 8-2 for the season.

After jumping out to a 10-4 lead early, NC State trailed by 14 with 8:27 remaining in the second quarter. The Wolfpack clamped down and outscored Georgia, 25-4, over a span of nearly 12 minutes, culminating with Collins hitting a layup to give NCSU a seven-point advantage.

The Bulldogs were three points down (50-47) with less than eight minutes to play. River Baldwin scored inside, and Collins made two free throws to stretch the Pack's lead to seven. Georgia then closed it a two-point deficit with 4:25 left, but NC State ended the game with an 11-2 run to bring the victory back to Raleigh and conclude its five-game road trip at 4-1 overall.

NCSU returns to action on Sunday, December 11th, at home against South Florida, with the opening tip scheduled at 2 p.m. inside Reynolds Coliseum.

