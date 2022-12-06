Skip to main content
NC State Fends Off Bulldogs

NC State Fends Off Bulldogs

VIDEO: NC State rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to win at Georgia. Wes Moore spoke afterward about the victory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ATHENS, GA -- Mimi Collins finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in her first start with NC State, while Camille Hobby added 10 points and six boards as the Wolfpack knocked off Georgia, 65-54, at Stegeman Coliseum. 

The road victory moves NCSU to 8-1 on the campaign. The Bulldogs fall to 8-2 for the season. 

After jumping out to a 10-4 lead early, NC State trailed by 14 with 8:27 remaining in the second quarter. The Wolfpack clamped down and outscored Georgia, 25-4, over a span of nearly 12 minutes, culminating with Collins hitting a layup to give NCSU a seven-point advantage.

The Bulldogs were three points down (50-47) with less than eight minutes to play. River Baldwin scored inside, and Collins made two free throws to stretch the Pack's lead to seven. Georgia then closed it a two-point deficit with 4:25 left, but NC State ended the game with an 11-2 run to bring the victory back to Raleigh and conclude its five-game road trip at 4-1 overall.

NCSU returns to action on Sunday, December 11th, at home against South Florida, with the opening tip scheduled at 2 p.m. inside Reynolds Coliseum. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

Moore Post Geor
Basketball

NC State Fends Off Bulldogs

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19243350
Sports

Turner Signs Massive Deal With Phillies

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19110677
Football

Leary Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob McLamb
Tim Beck at practice
Football

Beck Handed Reigns At Coastal Carolina

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_17429400
Football

NC State to face old ACC foe Maryland

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19527796
Basketball

VIDEO: Smith Reacts To Loss Against Pitt

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19528212
Basketball

LOCKER ROOM: Joiner Talks After Loss to Pitt

By Rob McLamb
221202Keatts
Basketball

VIDEO: Keatts Talks NC State's Loss To Pitt

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19541590
Basketball

PHOTOS: NC State Thumps Iowa

By Rob McLamb