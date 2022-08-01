Skip to main content
NC State makes Steele's top-5

NC State makes Steele's top-5

Class of 2023 wing Laci Steele has announced her five college finalists and NC State has made the cut.

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Class of 2023 wing Laci Steele has announced her five college finalists and NC State has made the cut.

Currently ranked No. 56 in ESPN's HoopGurlz Top-100, four-star wing Laci Steele has released her final five schools for recruiting consideration, and NC State has made the cut. 

Steele's Edmond North squad claimed a state title last season. The Huskies sport a 46-4 record over the previous two seasons. 

The 5-11 wing from Edmond, Oklahoma, was formally offered by NC State on July 14, but the Wolfpack has been tracking her for months. Steele made an unofficial visit to NCSU in June. 

NC State reached the Elite Eight in 2022, a first for the program since 1998. The Wolfpack claimed the ACC regular season title outright last year and has claimed three consecutive league tournament championships under the guidance of head coach Wes Moore. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_17426071
Basketball

NC State makes Steele's top-5

By Rob McLamb57 seconds ago
USATSI_16881331
Football

NC State's Toudle Named To Wuerffel Watchlist

By Rob McLambJul 29, 2022
USATSI_13434918
Football

NC State Has Five Named Preseason All-ACC

By Rob McLambJul 28, 2022
USATSI_16971655
Football

Leary Tabbed Preseason ACC Player Of The Year

By Rob McLambJul 28, 2022
USATSI_16828029
Football

Clemson picked to win ACC, NC State tabbed to finish second in Atlantic

By Rob McLambJul 27, 2022
USATSI_17236835
Football

Durden selected to Outland Trophy Watch List

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
USATSI_18698006
Sports

Pack9: NC State alums in the pros, Rodón to start Tuesday

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
USATSI_17346351 (1)
Basketball

NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
USATSI_16973000
Football

NC State's Thomas and Moore make Butkus Watch List

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022