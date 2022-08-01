NC State makes Steele's top-5

Currently ranked No. 56 in ESPN's HoopGurlz Top-100, four-star wing Laci Steele has released her final five schools for recruiting consideration, and NC State has made the cut.

Steele's Edmond North squad claimed a state title last season. The Huskies sport a 46-4 record over the previous two seasons.

The 5-11 wing from Edmond, Oklahoma, was formally offered by NC State on July 14, but the Wolfpack has been tracking her for months. Steele made an unofficial visit to NCSU in June.

NC State reached the Elite Eight in 2022, a first for the program since 1998. The Wolfpack claimed the ACC regular season title outright last year and has claimed three consecutive league tournament championships under the guidance of head coach Wes Moore.

