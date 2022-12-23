NC State Picks Up First ACC Win, Keatts Happy Headed To Break

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media following the Wolfpack's home win over Louisville on Thursday.

The Wolfpack's triumph means the team moves to 11-3 overall and 1-2 in ACC play. The 11 wins matches last season's total and NCSU has 17 regular season games remaining.

Keatts also hopes it means his squad will pick up some momentum as it heads into the holiday season with an eight-day break before returning to action at Clemson on Friday, December 30th.

