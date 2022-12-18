Skip to main content
NC State Rallies Past Vanderbilt

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports



Here are the stats from NC State's win over Vanderbilt in Chicago.
Stats: NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66 

NC State rallied from eight points down in the second half to defeat Vanderbilt, 70-66, at the Legends of Basketball Showcase inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Wolfpack moves to 10-3 overall on the season, while the Commodores drop to 5-6. 

D.J. Burns Jr. led the Pack with 18 points and nine rebounds. He was one of four NC State players who finished in double-figures scoring. NCSU scored a plus-13 over Vanderbilt in the 28 minutes that Burns was on the floor. 

Next up for NC State is Louisville, who is currently staggering at 1-9 overall. The Wolfpack has not won an ACC game this season, is 4-18 in its last 22 league games -- including 1-10 in its last 11 conference games at home -- and has lost six straight to ACC foes in Raleigh, so NCSU will be desperate to halt its losing streak before the calendar turns to 2023. 

