NC State receives Burns

D.J. Burns of Winthrop has announced his intention to transfer to NC State.

The 6-9, 275 pound forward started his college career at Tennessee. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Last season Burns averaged 15 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest for Winthrop.

He is a much-needed addition for the Wolfpack, who lost center Manny Bates to Butler.



