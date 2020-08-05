AllWolfpack
Warren's Scoring Binge Reaches Record Proportions

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's scoring binge for the Indiana Pacers has reached record proportions.

The former NC State star scored 32 points on Tuesday to lead his team to a 120-109 victory, the Pacers' third straight since the NBA season restarted in its quarantined bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Combined with his career-high 53-point performance against Philadelphia on Saturday and a 34-point outburst against Washington on Monday, Warren has now scored 119 points in his first three games back from a four-month coronavirus pandemic layoff.

That total ties a Pacers franchise record for most points in a three-game stretch first set by Jermaine O'Neal from Jan. 4-8, 2005.

"I'm just really in rhythm," Warren told NBA.com after the game. "(I'm) really picking my spot, really being efficient, and just playing hard overall."

Warren got off to a torrid start Tuesday by making his first eight shots and scoring 21 first half points. He finished the game by going 13 of 17 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from three-point range to go along with a pair of free throws. He also added three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The 2014 ACC Player of the Year has made 14 three-pointers over his three-game hot streak while improving his season scoring average to 19.7 points per game.

"The ball is finding him and he's knocking down a high percentage of his shots," Pacers coach and fellow Wolfpack alumnus Nate McMillan said. "(He's) just really efficient."

Basketball

