Khalid Martin Injury Looks to be Serious

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A bad night for the NC State football team got even worse during the third quarter Saturday when redshirt freshman Khalid Martin suffered what appeared to be a serious injury.

Martin, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety, remained on the ground after making a tackle on Hokies running back Jalen Holston at the end of a 12-yard pickup with 1:17 remaining in the quarter. He laid motionless on his back at the Tech 49-yard line as medical personnel rushed to his side.

After several minutes, a back board was brought out onto the field, followed by an ambulance.

Wolfpack spokesperson Annabelle Myers reported that Martin never lost consciousness and that his injury was to his hip.

Martin could be seen using his left hand to hold the hand of a member of the support team tending to him on the field. He was taken to Louis Gale Montgomery Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Check back for further details as they become available ...

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC