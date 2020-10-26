Konig Honored for Hot Start in Switzerland

Aislinn Konig is off to a blazing start to her professional career with Elfirc Fribourg of the Swiss Basketball League.

The former NC State star is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the three-point arc in her first three games this season. Her play has earned her recognition as the Toyota Canada Player of the Week as the top Canadian-born women's player for the week of Oct. 5-11.

Kyle Wiltjer was the men's selection.

The native of Surrey, British Columbia, Konig was honored for her debut performance, in which she scored a team-leading 19 points with three assists and a steal in an 83-46 win against Aarau.

Since then, she has added another 19-point game in a 74-55 win against Nyon on Oct. 15 and a 15-point effort that helped her team to an 87-73 win against Helious on Oct. 17.

For the season, Konig is averaging 17.7 points 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She's shooting 44.8% from beyond the three-point arc (13 of 29).

The 5-foot-10 combo guard averaged a career-high 11.0 points per game for the Wolfpack in 2019-20 while leading the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.27) against conference opponents and earning second-team All-ACC recognition.

Her leadership and three-point shooting helped lead State to a 28-4 overall mark, a school record 14 regular season ACC wins and the school's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

Konig finished her college career as the 34th Wolfpack player to surpass the 1,000 point mark and her career total of 294 three-pointers places her second on State's all-time list.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC