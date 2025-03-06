Notre Dame Ends NC State Basketball Postseason Hopes
At least for a couple of hours following the NC State basketball squad's 71-63 Senior Night victory over the Pitt Panthers in the Lenovo Center on Wednesday night, Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack (12-18, 5-14 ACC) still held an outside shot at receiving an invite to the 15-team ACC Tournament.
But Notre Dame's 56-54 home win over Stanford cemented NC State's place among the three teams, along with Boston College and Miami, that will miss out on the action in Charlotte's Spectrum Center next week.
So, despite Wednesday's feel-good outing in Raleigh, the Wolfpack won't even get the chance to defend the program's unbelievable 2024 ACC Tournament title that came via five wins in as many days in the nation's capital last March.
And NC State basketball will wrap up its season on the road versus the conference cellar dweller Miami Hurricanes at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network). The outcome is essentially meaningless for NC State and Miami — outside of the opportunity to finish on a positive note, of course.
