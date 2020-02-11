Where Will Former Wolfpack Star Rivers Land?

The San Diego Chargers announced Monday that they have decided to part ways with quarterback Philip Rivers after 16 seasons with the team.

The move makes the 38-year-old former NC State star a free agent who will be able to sign with the highest bidder when NFL teams are allowed to start making offers next month.

Rivers has completed 64 percent of his passes for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns over his career, in which he has played in 228 consecutive games while leading the Chargers to the playoffs six times.

Since Rivers has said he isn't ready to retire, he'll be playing in different uniform for the first time in his professional career. The only question is where.

Here are a few of his most logical landing spots:

◼ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The consensus opinion among those who follow the NFL believe the Bucs would be the best fit for Rivers because the combination of coach Bruce Arians and the talented receiving corps with which he'd have to work. Arians has previously had success with retread quarterbacks, making a deep postseason run with Carson Palmer in Arizona and the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are as good a 1-2 receiving duo in the league. Throw in the fact that Rivers and his family have already moved to Florida and let the speculation begin.

◼ Tennessee Titans: Rivers is running out of time to get to his first Super Bowl and the Titans came one game short of getting there this season with the pedestrian Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. Tannehill could also potentially become a free agent in March and Tennessee has a strong returning cast -- led by star running back Derrick Henry and a stout defense. Rivers and the Titans could be just what each other needs in pursuit of the same goal.

◼ Las Vegas Raiders: If you were a top quarterback looking for a fresh start, you could do worse than consider playing for the ultimate quarterback guru, Jon Gruden. The Raiders would need to do something with incumbent quarterback Derek Carr. But if they decide to go in a different direction, they'd have a very marketable player to become the face of the fanchise in their first season in the desert. Not to mention a quarterback with the ability to light up a scoreboard like a slot machine on the strip.

◼ Chicago Bears: The Bears are running out of patience with former UNC and first-round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky and may be looking to find a veteran replacement capable of taking an otherwise Super Bowl-worthy supporting cast over the top while its window of opportunity is still open.

◼ Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have plenty of available cap space to add Rivers, even though incumbent -- and fellow former Wolfpacker Jacoby Brissett -- is still under contract for another season. Another aspect that makes this an intriguing possibility is that current Indy coach Frank Reich is Rivers' former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in San Diego. The Colts also have one of the best offensive lines in the league, which would also figure to be an attractive selling point for a 38-year-old quarterback who was never exactly mobile even his prime.