Top-Scoring NC State Basketball Player Set to Depart Program
Just last year, now-former NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts made a number of additions through the transfer portal as he looked to replace high-level production from the 2023-24 Final Four squad. One of those portal additions was Marcus Hill, who joined the Wolfpack following a productive campaign at Bowling Green.
But just one year later, Hill is once again in the transfer portal. And that's despite the fact that he enjoyed a productive year in helping to fuel the NC State basketball offense.
On Wednesday afternoon, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that Hill, the 2024-25 Wolfpack's leading scorer, is officially looking elsewhere for his next opportunity.
After averaging 20.5 points per game at Bowling Green, Hill came to NC State and provided an instant impact in his 31 appearances for the Wolfpack. He averaged a team-high 11.5 points, also contributing 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior from Rockford, Ill., has one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career in junior college.
