Seabron agrees to a two-way deal with Pelicans.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dereon Seabron has agreed to two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

Seabron spent three seasons at NC State before declaring for the draft after the 2021-22 campaign. After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to being declared academically ineligible, the Norfolk, Virginia-native played 24 games as a freshman and averaged 5.2 points per contest.

It all came together for Seabron in his redshirt-sophomore season. The 6-7 wing exploded on the scene with a 39-point, 18-rebound effort in NC State's quadruple overtime win against Nebraska. He finished the 2021-22 season as a Second Team All-ACC performer and was also named the ACC's Most Improved Player. 

He now will join a young New Orleans organization that finished 36-46 under first-year head coach Willie Green. The Pelicans fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns in six games after qualifying for the postseason with play-in victories against San Antonio and at the Los Angeles Clippers. 

