Smith returning to NC State

Terquavion Smith has decided to return to NC State in 2022-23 for his sophomore season according to ESPN.

As a freshman, Smith averaged 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. For his efforts, he was named All-ACC Honorable Mention and made the conference's All-Freshman Team.

