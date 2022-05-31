Smith returning to NC State
Terquavion Smith has informed ESPN that he will return to NC State for his sophomore season.
Terquavion Smith has decided to return to NC State in 2022-23 for his sophomore season according to ESPN.
As a freshman, Smith averaged 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. For his efforts, he was named All-ACC Honorable Mention and made the conference's All-Freshman Team.
