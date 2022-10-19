Smith Tabbed Preseason First Team All-ACC

NC State's Terquavion Smith has been named Preseason First Team All-ACC.

Smith eschewed a chance to turn professional this past offseason after earning ACC All-Rookie and Honorable Mention honors in 2021-22. He averaged 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.

Smith was an All-ACC Rookie Team member and honorable mention All-ACC team selection last season as a freshman. He was named ACC Freshman of the Week four times.



NC State will open regular season play on Monday, November 7 against Austin Peay at home.

