STATS: NC State Fends Off Syracuse

Below are the stats from NC State's, 56-54, road win over Syracuse on Sunday.

After jumping out to a 12-point advantage early, the Wolfpack struggled with the Orange, who had not lost at home prior to Sunday. Syracuse led by nine with at the beginning of the fourth quarter after trouncing NC State by a 23-6 margin in the previous period.

Camille Hobby led NCSU as its only player in double-figures scoring with 12 points. NC State made two of 17 attempts (11.8 percent) from three-point range but was able to get to the free-throw line eight more times than Syracuse and that was just enough separation to allow the Pack to return home with the win.

NC State 56, Syracuse 54

