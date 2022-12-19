Skip to main content
VIDEO: Collins and Hayes Discuss NC State's Win

VIDEO: Collins and Hayes Discuss NC State's Win

NC State forward Mimi Collins and wing Madison Hayes addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Clemson in its ACC opener.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State forward Mimi Collins and wing Madison Hayes addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Clemson in its ACC opener.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

IMG_1768
Basketball

VIDEO: Collins and Hayes Discuss NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1769
Basketball

Moore Of The Same: NC State Wins ACC Opener Again

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19644652
Basketball

NC State Rallies Past Vanderbilt

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_18526236 (1)
Sports

Rodón Inks Deal With Yanks

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19541590 (1)
Basketball

Rivers Guides NC State To Victory

By Rob McLamb
221215MooreW
Basketball

Moore Happy With Non-Conference Win

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1723
Basketball

Morsell: "We want to throw the first punch."

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1722
Basketball

Thomas Breaks Out Against Furman

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1721
Basketball

Smith Expects NC State To Continue Improving

By Rob McLamb