Skip to main content
VIDEO: Joiner and Smith Combine To Lead NC State

VIDEO: Joiner and Smith Combine To Lead NC State

NC State guards Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith met with the media after the duo combined for 62 points in the Wolfpack's win over Coppin State at Reynolds Coliseum.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State guards Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith met with the media after the duo combined for 62 points in the Wolfpack's win over Coppin State at Reynolds Coliseum.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

IMG_1612
Basketball

VIDEO: Joiner and Smith Combine To Lead NC State

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1613
Basketball

VIDEO: Keatts Speaks After NC State's Heritage Win

By Rob McLamb
Moore Post Geor
Basketball

NC State Fends Off Bulldogs

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19243350
Sports

Turner Signs Massive Deal With Phillies

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19110677
Football

Leary Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob McLamb
Tim Beck at practice
Football

Beck Handed Reigns At Coastal Carolina

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_17429400
Football

NC State to face old ACC foe Maryland

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19527796
Basketball

VIDEO: Smith Reacts To Loss Against Pitt

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19528212
Basketball

LOCKER ROOM: Joiner Talks After Loss to Pitt

By Rob McLamb