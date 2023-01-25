Skip to main content
VIDEO: Keatts Talks NC State's Win Over Irish

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media following the Wolfpack's home win over Notre Dame.
The Wolfpack held on for an, 85-82, win over the Irish to improve to 16-5 overall and 6-4 in ACC play. 

