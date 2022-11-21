Skip to main content
VIDEO: Moore Addresses NC State's First Loss

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

VIDEO: Moore Addresses NC State's First Loss

NC State head coach Wes Moore met with the media following the Wolfpack's loss to UConn.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State head coach Wes Moore met with the media following the Wolfpack's, 91-69, loss to UConn in Hartford, Connecticut. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19474119
Basketball

VIDEO: Moore Addresses NC State's First Loss

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19468215
Football

Doeren Talks Loss, NC State Will Press Forward

By Rob McLamb
Kevin Keatts smiling
Football

Keatts Breaks Down NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19468394
Football

Finley Talks NC State Loss, Looks Ahead

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19371088
Football

Breaking Down The Opponent: Louisville

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19420961
Football

Doeren Readies NC State For Louisville

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_13733806
Football

Former NC State Lineman Boletepeli Faces Multiple Charges

By Rob McLamb
221115GibsonT
Football

VIDEO: Gibson Looks To Ground Cardinals

By Rob McLamb
221116Beck
Football

LOOK: Beck Seeks To Soar Above Louisville

By Rob McLamb