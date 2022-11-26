Skip to main content
VIDEO: NC State Serves Butler

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NC State's Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, and Jack Clark spoke after the Wolfpack's win over Butler.
NC State knocked off Butler, 76-61, in the fifth-place game at the Battle-4-Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. 

Click below to hear what NC State head coach Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, and Jack Clark said after the Wolfpack win!

