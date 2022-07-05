Warren signs deal with Brooklyn

Former NC State wing T.J. Warren will look to return to form in the 2022-23 season as he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Warren was a member of the Indiana Pacers since coming over in a trade from Phoenix in June of 2019. He played in only four games in the 2020-21 campaign and missed all of last season after suffering foot fractures.

At the end of the 2019-20 season, with games forced inside the bubble in Orlando, Warren averaged 26.6 points per contest over 10 games -- including Indiana's first-round playoff loss to Miami.

Warren has played seven seasons in the NBA since leaving NC State as a sophomore in 2014 when he was named ACC Player of the Year. He spent five seasons with the Suns. The native of Durham, North Carolina signed a four-year, 50 million dollar contract in September of 2017.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).