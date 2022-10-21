Skip to main content
WATCH: Joiner Keen To Link With Wolfpack

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Joiner Keen To Link With Wolfpack

NC State's Jarkel Joiner looks forward to beginning the Wolfpack portion of his college career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jarkel Joiner is excited to link up with NC State. The transfer guard from Oxford, Mississippi joins the Wolfpack with one season of eligibility after spending his last two years at Ole Miss. 

Last season, Joiner averaged a team-best 13.2 points per contest for Mississippi. He led the squad in scoring in half of the games he played. Now as a graduate student at NC State, he is eager to get the newest phase of his athletic career underway. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19220369
Basketball

WATCH: Joiner Keen To Link With Wolfpack

By Rob McLamb
221011NCState
Basketball

WATCH: NC State Eager To Tipoff

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19220362
Basketball

Smith Tabbed Preseason First Team All-ACC

By Rob McLamb
Kevin Keatts smiling
Basketball

Keatts Excited To Begin Season

By Rob McLamb
Screenshot 2022-10-15 6.55.54 PM
Football

WATCH: Dave Doeren Discusses NC State's loss at Syracuse

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19239823
Football

Final Box Score: NC State 9, Syracuse 24

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19239820
Football

Q3 Box Score: NC State 6, Syracuse 17

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19239016
Football

Halftime Box Score: NC State 3, Syracuse 10

By Nicholas Schnittker
USATSI_19239015
Football

Q1 Box Score: NC State 3, Syracuse 7

By Nicholas Schnittker