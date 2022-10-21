WATCH: Joiner Keen To Link With Wolfpack

Jarkel Joiner is excited to link up with NC State. The transfer guard from Oxford, Mississippi joins the Wolfpack with one season of eligibility after spending his last two years at Ole Miss.

Last season, Joiner averaged a team-best 13.2 points per contest for Mississippi. He led the squad in scoring in half of the games he played. Now as a graduate student at NC State, he is eager to get the newest phase of his athletic career underway.

