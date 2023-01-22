WATCH: Moore Thrilled With NC State's Road Win

NC State head coach spoke with All-Wolfpack after his team defeated Louisville, 63-51, on the road.

Four NC State players scored in double-figures, led by Jada Boyd's 15 points. She added a team-best seven rebounds.

STATS NC State 63, Louisville 51

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 10-2 advantage early but Louisville methodically chipped away and the Cardinals took a 33-31 lead into intermission.

NCSU was up 48-47 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Pack defense clamped down. Louisville scored only four points, with one field goal in the final period and NC State pulled away.

Overall, the Cards were one-of-16 (6.3 percent) from the floor in the fourth quarter and 20-of-66 (30.3 percent) for the contest.

Next up for NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC is a home tilt against Notre Dame on Sunday, January 29th, with opening tip in Raleigh set for 3 p.m. EST.

