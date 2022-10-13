WATCH: NC State Wants Moore Success in 2023

NC State head coach Wes Moore, along with guard Diamond Johnson and wing Jakia Brown-Turner, met with the media to discuss the Wolfpack's upcoming season..

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).