NC State Basketball: Will Wade's Hunt for ACC Glory
NC State's 2025-2026 season is poised to be exciting with new talent like Darren Wilson and strong returning players. The Wolfpack are aiming for a top-tier finish in the ACC.
After a rough 2024-2025 season, finishing 12-19 and 10th in the ACC, NC State’s 2025-2026 squad is primed for improvement. The NC State Wolfpack are predicted to finish 8th in the conference for this upcoming season.
The loss of star guards DJ Horn and DJ Burns leaves a void, but incoming recruit Darrion Williams is expected to fill a crucial role. Williams, a standout talent, is the centerpiece of the team’s strategy this season. His development will be key for NC State’s success.
Jordan Snell and Paul McNeil bring athleticism and defensive prowess, while freshman Matt Abel has already impressed with his maturity and basketball IQ.
This year, NC State’s biggest strengths are speed and spacing. With players like McNeil, who excels at catch-and-shoot, the Wolfpack will rely on fast transitions and efficient ball movement.
Point guard Quadir Copeland is expected to lead the offense with his mid-range shooting and size, while guards Matt Abel and Colt Langdon provide shooting depth. Veteran Terrance Arceneaux will contribute with his two-way skills and leadership.
With a mix of experienced players and promising newcomers, NC State has the tools to exceed expectations this season. Their blend of speed, shooting, and evolving talent makes them a team to watch in the ACC.