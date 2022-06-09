Wolfpack looks to Justus
Joel Justus is the latest assistant hired by Kevin Keatts.
NC State is hiring Joel Justus as an assistant coach for its men's basketball program.
Justus comes to the Wolfpack from Arizona State. The native of Winston-Salem has a previous seven-season stint at Kentucky.
Justus is an alum of UNCW. He replaces James Johnson on Kevin Keatts's staff.
