Wolfpack looks to Justus

NC State is hiring Joel Justus as an assistant coach for its men's basketball program.

Justus comes to the Wolfpack from Arizona State. The native of Winston-Salem has a previous seven-season stint at Kentucky.

Justus is an alum of UNCW. He replaces James Johnson on Kevin Keatts's staff.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).