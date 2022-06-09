Skip to main content
Wolfpack looks to Justus

Wolfpack looks to Justus

Joel Justus is the latest assistant hired by Kevin Keatts.

© Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Justus is the latest assistant hired by Kevin Keatts.

NC State is hiring Joel Justus as an assistant coach for its men's basketball program.

Justus comes to the Wolfpack from Arizona State. The native of Winston-Salem has a previous seven-season stint at Kentucky. 

Justus is an alum of UNCW. He replaces James Johnson on Kevin Keatts's staff.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_12238220
Basketball

Wolfpack looks to Justus

By All-Wolfpack Staff4 minutes ago
This is our state carter-finley
Football

Pack builds connections at camp

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18456864
Sports

Pack9 in Pros update

By Rob McLambJun 6, 2022
USATSI_16673868
Football

Wolfpack issues new numbers

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsJun 6, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-65
Sports

White enters transfer portal

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 2, 2022
USATSI_17670749
Basketball

Seabron to remain in the NBA Draft

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 1, 2022
USATSI_12113638
Basketball

Dorn returns to NC State

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17593190
Basketball

Terquavion Smith: A Focal Point for Building

By Rob McLambJun 1, 2022
Elissa Cunane dribble
Basketball

Cunane signs hardship deal with Lynx

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 31, 2022