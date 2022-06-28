ACC announces new football schedule format

The ACC has announced it will end divisions and have a new scheduling format for football beginning in 2023.

Under the old format, NC State previously had only one assigned rival, North Carolina. Now joining the Tar Heels on the Wolfpack's schedule annually will be Atlantic Division rival Clemson and Triangle neighbor Duke.

Continuing the rivalry that was not interrupted by ACC expansion, the Tigers and NC State have been playing each other every season since 1956, sans the 2020 campaign influenced by the Covid pandemic, and leads the series 59-29-1. The Textile Bowl has also been dominated recently by Clemson, who has won 15 of the past 17 matchups despite falling to the Pack in Raleigh last season.

NC State has faced Duke only four times since 2004. The two schools, located in cities that share an airport, played each other every season from 1924-2003 except during World War II in 1944. The Blue Devils lead the series 41-37-5.

NC State's future ACC schedules

2023

Home – Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina

Away – Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2024

Home – Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away – Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh

2025

Home – Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Away – Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami

2026

Home – Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Pittsburgh

Away – Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).